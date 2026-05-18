Anarock Group FY26 Revenue Rises 25% to ₹946 Crore

Real estate consultant Anarock Group’s revenue grew 25 per cent in FY 2025-26 to Rs 946 crore on strong housing demand as well as robust leasing activities of office and retail spaces, according to its Chairman Anuj Puri.
The company had posted a revenue of Rs 755 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal.
In an interview with PTI, Puri said the company continues to "pursue aggressive growth, supported by the enduring robustness of the Indian real estate market".
Anarock Group, one of the leading property consultants in the country, posted the revenue growth across its core residential, office space, investment advisory and retail verticals, he highlighted.
Puri mentioned that the Anarock group facilitated the sale of housing properties worth Rs 16,435 crore last fiscal.
The residential business contributed Rs 442 crore to the total revenue.
The remaining revenue came from facilitating the sale as well as leasing of office, retail and warehousing spaces; strategic consulting; project management; co-working platform, consultancy in the hospitality segment; and society management mobile application.
On the outlook for the current fiscal, Puri said, "The housing market has become selective, so we are continuously tracking demand and adapting our expertise and proprietary proptech solutions to address it".
In 2024, Anarock had raised Rs 200 crore from 360 One Asset Management Ltd to fund its overall business growth organically and inorganically.
The Group currently has around 2,300 employees operating across key tier-1 and 2 markets in India and Middle East.
Anarock Group also plans to expand its business in the Middle East region.
"The Middle East, particularly Dubai, continues to offer compelling long-term opportunities across residential, retail, and institutional real estate," Puri said.
The company recently appointed Aayush Puri as CEO – Residential, Middle East.