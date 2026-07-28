Tata Sons' Standalone Profit Rises 21.8% To ₹31,961 Cr In FY26

A ₹6,531 crore profit from the sale of investments played a key role in lifting the numbers. Without it, the picture would have looked weaker. Dividend income, which makes up the bulk of Tata Sons' operating revenue, dropped 10% to ₹32,528 crore from ₹36,149 crore, largely because TCS paid out less this year. The IT major's dividend to Tata Sons fell to ₹28,290.94 crore in FY26 from ₹32,184.19 crore in FY25.