Tata Sons' Standalone Profit Rises 21.8% To ₹31,961 Cr In FY26

Tata Sons' standalone net profit rose 21.8% to ₹31,961 crore in FY26, aided by a one-time gain from investment sales.
Dividend income fell 10% as TCS paid out less, but the board still proposed a sharply higher dividend for shareholders.
Consolidated net profit dropped 35% to ₹26,616 crore even as consolidated revenue grew 17%.
Tata Sons closed FY26 with a stronger standalone profit, helped by a one-time gain that made up for a slide in dividend income from its biggest earner, Tata Consultancy Services. The holding company's annual report, released this week, showed standalone net profit climbing 21.8% to ₹31,961 crore, up from ₹26,232 crore a year earlier.
A ₹6,531 crore profit from the sale of investments played a key role in lifting the numbers. Without it, the picture would have looked weaker. Dividend income, which makes up the bulk of Tata Sons' operating revenue, dropped 10% to ₹32,528 crore from ₹36,149 crore, largely because TCS paid out less this year. The IT major's dividend to Tata Sons fell to ₹28,290.94 crore in FY26 from ₹32,184.19 crore in FY25.
Even so, total revenue rose 9.1% to ₹42,367 crore from ₹38,835 crore, the report said.
Shareholders To Get Bigger Payout
Tata Sons' board has proposed a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per ordinary share for FY26, sharply higher than the ₹64,900 per share paid last year. Once cleared by shareholders, this would push the total dividend outflow to ₹4,475 crore, a 71% jump from ₹2,623 crore in FY25.
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The picture looks different when consolidated numbers are considered. These include revenue from companies Tata Sons directly controls, such as TCS and Air India, but exclude associates like Tata Steel and joint ventures. On this basis, revenue grew 17% to ₹6.61 lakh crore, but net profit fell 35% to ₹26,616 crore from ₹40,985 crore, the report showed.
Tata Sons ended the year with a stronger balance sheet. Net worth grew nearly 20% to ₹1.79 lakh crore, while cash and cash equivalents more than tripled to ₹21,841 crore from ₹7,137 crore. The company carried no debt as of March 31, 2026, and its return on equity edged up to 19.45% from 19.11% a year earlier.
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However, the market value of its listed investments slipped 17% to ₹11.68 lakh crore from ₹14.01 lakh crore, tracking a broader correction across listed Tata group stocks during the year.
Across the Tata group, aggregate revenue rose 7.8% to ₹16.24 lakh crore in FY26, while profit after tax jumped 51.9% to ₹1.71 lakh crore. The annual report noted that group revenue now stands at 2.1 times its FY20 level, and profit is 5.4 times higher over the same period.
Part of this profit growth came from gains linked to the Tata Motors demerger, along with other one-time items such as mark-to-market movements, foreign exchange changes and the impact of new labour codes, the report said.
As of March 31, 2026, the group's 26 listed companies had a combined market capitalisation of ₹24.39 lakh crore.