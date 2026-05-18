DLF-GIC JV Firm's Rent Income Rises 16% to ₹5,525 Crore in FY26 on Demand for Commercial Spaces

Commenting on the strong performance of DLF's annuity vertical, Sriram Khattar, Vice Chairman & MD (Rental Business) at DLF, said, "DCCDL delivered a strong performance in FY26, underpinned by the continued resilience of our high-quality rental portfolio and disciplined execution across our offices and retail business." DCCDL's assets sustained robust demand momentum, reflected in industry-leading occupancy levels and healthy cash generation, he added.