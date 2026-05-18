Small Cities, Serious Money: India's Influencer Economy Moves Beyond the Metros

India's influencer marketing industry is growing fast, but the real story is not just about the numbers. It is about where the growth is coming from. A recent report by influencer marketing platform Kofluence projects the industry will cross ₹4,500–5,000 crore by the end of this year, up from ₹3,000–3,500 crore in 2025. Beneath that headline figure, however, lies a more nuanced picture, one where regional creators and non-metro audiences are quietly becoming the most valuable players in the game.
Despite the industry's rapid expansion, most creators are yet to see meaningful financial returns. The Kofluence report found that 88% of creators still earn less than 75% of their income from social media platforms, meaning nine out of ten cannot rely on content creation as a full-time livelihood.
Pricing pressures are also mounting at the entry level. The base rate for nano influencers, those with 1,000 to 10,000 followers, on Instagram has dropped from ₹500 to ₹300, squeezed by oversupply and a growing barter culture where brands offer products instead of fees.
The Rise of the Regional Creator
As metro-based celebrity endorsements lose their shine, brands are shifting toward long-term partnerships with micro and macro creators, those with between 10,000 and five lakh followers. Notably, regional influencers from tier 2, 3 and even tier 4 cities are emerging as the new growth engine, driven by stronger audience engagement, lower campaign costs and a trust that comes from creators speaking the local language.
The economics make the case clearly. A creator with 50,000 loyal followers in Patna may now deliver more value to a brand than a celebrity influencer with five million followers in Mumbai.
Yet despite this advantage, budgets have not caught up. Only 17.2% of surveyed brands maintain separate regional influencer budgets, while 41.4% still fold regional campaigns into national spending pools. The report noted that many marketers continue to adapt metro-first campaigns into regional languages, rather than building strategies rooted in local culture, dialects and audience behaviour from the ground up.
A Pattern Playing Out Across Industries
The shift toward smaller cities is not unique to influencer marketing. It reflects a broader consumer behaviour change sweeping across India's entertainment and culture economy. In the live events space, a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting whitepaper recorded more than 30,000 ticketed events across 319 cities in 2024, up 15% over the previous year. Cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Gandhinagar, once considered fringe markets, saw ticket sales surge 225% in 2023.
The audiences turning up in these cities are not just showing up, they are spending more and engaging more deeply than their metro counterparts. It is the same behaviour that brands are now beginning to recognise in regional influencer audiences. Smaller cities are not secondary markets anymore, they are the growth story.
In a recent conversation with Outlook Business, Raj Mishra, MD and CEO of Chtrbox, explained the dynamic: "In Lucknow or Kochi, the event is a civic moment. People are not just buying a ticket. They are making a statement about their city, their taste, their identity."
Sheetal Birla, General Manager, India, at live experience company Live Your City, added that the numbers bear this out. "In several tier-2 cities, per capita spending and conversion rates are often comparable or even higher than metros. Audiences in these cities tend to be more intentional in their choices, leading to stronger engagement and repeat attendance."
Nauman Mulla, co-founder and COO of creator and gaming community platform STAN, told Outlook Business, "Earlier, scale was largely metro-led. Today, it is about distributed growth across multiple emerging markets."
For India's creator economy, the next chapter is clearly being written far from Mumbai and Delhi.