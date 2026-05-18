Small Cities, Serious Money: India's Influencer Economy Moves Beyond the Metros

India's influencer marketing industry is growing fast, but the real story is not just about the numbers. It is about where the growth is coming from. A recent report by influencer marketing platform Kofluence projects the industry will cross ₹4,500–5,000 crore by the end of this year, up from ₹3,000–3,500 crore in 2025. Beneath that headline figure, however, lies a more nuanced picture, one where regional creators and non-metro audiences are quietly becoming the most valuable players in the game.