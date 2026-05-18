  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Liberty mutual insurance increases stake in indian arm to

Liberty Mutual Insurance Increases Stake in Indian Arm to 74%

Liberty Mutual Insurance has raised its stake in its Indian business to strengthen its long-term presence in the country’s insurance market

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Photo: Liberty Mutual Insurance
info_icon

US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance on Monday announced that it has increased its shareholding in Liberty General Insurance Limited (LGI) to 74 per cent.

This development follows the earlier increase in Liberty Mutual’s stake from 49 per cent to 55.40 per cent in its Indian arm in September 2025, the company said in a statement.

The government allowed up to 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the insurance sector in December last year.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Speaking on the development, Liberty General Insurance Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director Parag Ved said, “With stronger backing from Liberty Mutual, we are now better positioned to expand our distribution footprint and deepen our presence across retail and commercial line segments.” The focus remains on building a business that is consistent, resilient, and built on sound fundamentals, while remaining adaptable in a market defined by constant change, he said.

null - null
Loan On Mutual Funds: Eligibility Criteria Every Investor Should Know

BY Spotlight

India presents a unique opportunity with its diversity and growing demand for protection and the company can play a meaningful role in advancing insurance penetration in the country, according to Ved.

"As we move forward, our priority is clear-to deliver sustainable profitable growth, strengthen trust with our stakeholders, and continue building long-term value for customers, partners and the communities we serve," he added.

Commenting on this development, Liberty International Insurance APAC president Matthew Jackson said, "India remains an important market for Liberty Mutual as we build our business across Asia Pacific, supported by strong fundamentals and significant opportunity for growth." "Increasing our shareholding in Liberty General Insurance allows us to further develop the business and bring our global capabilities more directly to the market," Jackson added.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group is ranked 91st among Fortune 500 companies and is the 9th-largest property and casualty insurer globally, with USD 178.2 billion in assets and USD 50.5 billion in revenue in 2025. PTI

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×