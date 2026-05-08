Rahul Kanuganti: Redefining Logistics Through Energy Planning

Rahul Kanuganti’s approach shifts the focus toward long-term sustainability and resilience. Instead of asking how goods can move faster, the question becomes how they can move in a way that is less exposed to fuel volatility and better aligned with domestic energy resources. This perspective changes the role of logistics. It becomes part of a broader economic system where energy, infrastructure, and supply chains are interconnected. Decisions about fleet deployment, route design, and operational planning are no longer isolated from energy considerations.