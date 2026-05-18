India-Norway Deepen Green Partnership With Focus on Shipping, Space and Clean Tech

India and Norway launch Green Strategic Partnership
Pact covers clean energy, green shipping, ocean research and space cooperation
Norway joins Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, expanding India’s maritime partnerships
India and Norway formalised a Green Strategic Partnership covering clean energy, maritime trade, ocean research and space cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway today.
Modi arrived in Oslo days after a planned visit last year was called off following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He acknowledged Norway's solidarity with India during that period before turning to the business at hand — a partnership that both sides described as the foundation for a long-term industrial relationship.
The Green Strategic Partnership, which brings together Indian scale and technical talent with Norwegian capital and clean technology. Priority areas include green shipping, ocean energy, climate resilience and the blue economy — sectors where Norway holds considerable global standing. Modi framed the tie-up as one that would allow companies from both countries to build solutions with reach well beyond their bilateral relationship.
Trade Agreement Gets Teeth
The visit also served to operationalise commitments made under the India-European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, signed last year. That agreement carries a target of $100bn in investment into India and the creation of one million jobs over fifteen years. Monday's meetings were focused on converting those headline numbers into concrete projects.
Beyond energy and trade, the two sides agreed to deepen research collaboration in sustainability, ocean science, geology and health. Universities and startup ecosystems are to be linked across engineering, artificial intelligence, cyber and digital sectors — an effort both governments described as making the partnership future-ready. Skill development and talent mobility were also flagged for expansion.
On the scientific front, India's Arctic research station Himadri — operated with Norwegian support — got a fresh endorsement, and a new memorandum of understanding between the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Norwegian Space Agency was signed to extend cooperation into space.
Norway also joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, adding a significant Arctic and maritime nation to India's broader Indo-Pacific framework. The two countries additionally signed a triangular development cooperation agreement, through which they will jointly support human development projects across the Global South using India's digital public infrastructure.