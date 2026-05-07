Dabur Q4FY26: Cons PAT Rises 15% YoY; ₹5.50 Dividend Announced

Dabur India reported a 15% YoY rise in Q4FY26 net profit at ₹369 crore
Revenue grew 7.3% to ₹3,038 crore, driven by strong FMCG performance
Rural demand and digital channels led growth across key categories
FMCG major Dabur India reported on Thursday, May 7, a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹369 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY26), compared to ₹320 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations increased 7.3% to ₹3,038 crore from ₹2,830 crore a year ago, supported by steady demand across its domestic FMCG portfolio. The India FMCG business grew 9.5% during the quarter, while operating profit rose 12.5%, reflecting strong execution and a 6% underlying volume growth.
For the full financial year 2025–26, Dabur reported a 5% rise in revenue to ₹13,193 crore and a 7.4% increase in net profit to ₹1,869 crore.
Rural Demand Supports Growth
Dabur India Global CEO Mohit Malhotra said the company navigated a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and higher freight costs, particularly in the West Asia.
He said, “Rural demand continued to outperform urban consumption, growing ahead by 350 basis points. However, the gap between rural and urban markets has narrowed, indicating a more balanced recovery in demand.”
Malhotra added that in urban markets, e-commerce grew 49% and modern trade rose 19%, while quick commerce surged 54%, becoming a key driver for the foods segment, which grew 30% in Q4.
He further said the company is focusing on emerging digital channels and has launched SIENS, a direct-to-consumer nutraceutical brand, which is witnessing strong early traction.
Category Performance and Dividend
Dabur’s food business was a key highlight, growing 22.1% sequentially to ₹510.65 crore. However, its consumer care segment, including personal and healthcare products, declined 20.2% sequentially to ₹2,443.88 crore.
Within categories, hair care rose 27%, home care over 24%, and digestives about 15%. Skin and salon products grew over 12%, while toothpaste and OTC businesses both posted around 7% growth. The Badshah portfolio increased 12% during the quarter.
International business grew 2.5%, supported by strong performance in Sub-Saharan Africa, Bangladesh, the UK & EU, and the US-based Namaste division.
The company’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for FY26. The record date will be announced later, while the 51st Annual General Meeting is scheduled for August 6, 2026.