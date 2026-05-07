Forgings and defence equipment major Bharat Forge Ltd on Thursday reported a 17% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹233.45 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by exceptional outgo due to the new labour code and impairment on investment in a subsidiary.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹282.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹4,528.04 crore as against ₹3,852.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at ₹4,089.33 crore as compared to ₹3,483.04 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
Bharat Forge said it incurred a total exceptional outgo of ₹98.73 crore in the fourth quarter due to impairment of investment in subsidiary, impact of labour code and incidental expenses on restructuring of its German arm, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH.
The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.5 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders at its ensuing annual general meeting.
For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹1,089.4 crore as against ₹913.28 crore in FY25.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹16,811.65 crore as compared to ₹15,122.8 crore in FY25, the company said.