Godrej Properties Q4FY26: Profit Jumps 70%, Declares ₹10 Dividend

Godrej Properties reported a sharp rise in Q4FY26 profit, backed by strong revenue growth and record business momentum
The company posted its highest-ever annual performance across key financial and operational metrics
It also announced a ₹10 per share dividend, its first payout since 2015
Real estate developer Godrej Properties reported its Q4FY26 results on Monday, May 4, with consolidated net profit for the quarter at nearly ₹650 crore, rising over 70% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹382 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit jumped sharply by 233% from ₹195 crore in Q3FY26.
Revenue from operations also saw strong growth, rising nearly 64% year-on-year to ₹3,458 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹2,121 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased significantly from ₹498 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting a strong project pipeline and improved execution across key markets.
Record FY26, Strong FY27 Ahead
For the March 2026 quarter, total income stood at ₹3,806.65 crore, up 42% from ₹2,681.06 crore in the same quarter last year. Compared to the December 2025 quarter, total income surged 268.2% from ₹1,033.84 crore.
Commenting on the performance, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said the company has delivered its “highest ever bookings, collections, operating cash flows, earnings, and business development” in FY26.
He added that residential real estate demand in India remains strong across key markets. “We will continue to seek market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments,” he said. He also highlighted that FY26 business development additions worth over ₹42,000 crore will support a strong launch pipeline going forward.
The company reported record operating cash flows of ₹7,830 crore in FY26, which it said will support continued investments while maintaining a strong balance sheet. For FY27, Godrej Properties aims to achieve residential bookings of over ₹39,000 crore, driven by new launches and sustained sales momentum.
Dividend Announcement
The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share (200%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company said it will distribute around ₹301.20 crore to shareholders.
This marks Godrej Properties’ highest-ever dividend since its listing and the first payout since 2015, when it last declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date for dividend eligibility has been set as July 28, 2026, and the payout will be made before September 3, 2026, after AGM approval.