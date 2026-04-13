Dabur Partners with WNNR To Enable Privacy-First Data Strategy on its Website

Dabur partnered with WNNR to scale its first-party data strategy for daburshop.com
The collaboration uses the HIVE engine to generate AI-driven consumer insights and segmentation
Dabur aims to reduce reliance on opaque data systems by building direct customer relationships
FMCG giant Dabur on Monday announced a strategic partnership with WNNR as part of its first-party data initiative for its flagship e-commerce platform, daburshop.com.
As part of the collaboration, WNNR will enable a privacy-first approach, ensuring that all user data from daburshop.com is collected ethically, with explicit consent, and in compliance with India’s data protection framework and global standards. The platform will also introduce gamified engagement features such as interactive product discovery, games, and reward-based journeys.
Partnership Details
Dabur will leverage WNNR’s proprietary HIVE (Hyper Intelligence Value Engine) to generate actionable consumer insights, including audience segmentation, campaign optimisation, and the delivery of targeted offers and content.
Abhishek Mehta, Lead – Digital Marketing at Dabur, said the partnership strengthens the company’s ability to engage consumers meaningfully while keeping privacy at the core. He noted that while gamification has long existed in the digital ecosystem, Dabur is now focusing on outcome-driven gamification through this collaboration.
The partnership will allow Dabur to integrate interactive modules on daburshop.com to boost engagement and gather richer consumer preference data, while also enhancing the overall customer experience through rewards for simple digital actions.
Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO of WNNR, said the collaboration demonstrates how Indian brands can leverage privacy-compliant data to create long-term value. He added that WNNR aims to help brands build direct customer relationships rather than relying on opaque data systems.
What is WNNR?
WNNR, founded by Trilokjit Sengupta and Trigam Mukherjee, is a gamified data intelligence platform designed to make user engagement more interactive while enabling brands to better control and personalise customer data.
“Consumer trust and data stewardship are at the heart of Dabur’s digital vision. Partnering with WNNR enables us to better understand and delight our customers while ensuring privacy and transparency at every digital touchpoint,” said Rajeev John, Executive Vice President – Marketing at Dabur India Ltd. He added that WNNR’s gamified solutions would help set new benchmarks for digital engagement and ethical, data-driven marketing in India.
Dabur said that in an environment shaped by increasing digital privacy concerns and evolving consumer expectations, the partnership represents a step toward delivering personalised and rewarding experiences powered by consent-driven, first-party data.
Sengupta stated that Dabur’s willingness to reimagine the consumer interface enabled WNNR to design engaging digital touchpoints, where each interaction contributes to building consent-led consumer intelligence even before a transaction takes place.