NBFC Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 62.52% surge in Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹12.27 crore for the three months ended March 2026, aided by growth in interest income and expansion in its vehicle finance portfolio.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹7.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Total income during the January-March quarter of FY26 increased to ₹42.60 crore from ₹29.27 crore in the year-ago period while interest income rose to ₹40.54 crore from ₹28.84 crore in the same period, Akme Fintrade said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
For the full financial year 2025-26, the company reported a 27.35% increase in PAT at ₹42.32 crore, compared to ₹33.23 crore in FY25.
Total income during FY26 rose to ₹149.10 crore from ₹102.72 crore in the previous fiscal, while interest income increased to ₹142.57 crore from ₹98.58 crore.
Net interest income (NII) for FY26 rose 37.14% to ₹86.19 crore from ₹62.85 crore in FY25.
Assets under management (AUM) grew 48.49% year-on-year to ₹918.60 crore as of March 31, 2026, driven by growth in vehicle finance, particularly in used commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
"Our AUM surpassed the ₹900 crore milestone while the vehicle finance portfolio delivered exceptional 128% year-on-year growth backed by expanded dealer networks and deeper penetration in rural and semi-urban markets," Akash Jain, CEO of Akme Fintrade said.
"With strong capital adequacy, stable asset quality and an improving funding profile following the recent ratings upgrade, we believe the company is well-positioned to sustain growth momentum in FY27," he added.
The company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 46.23% at the end of FY26, while gross NPA (non-performing asset) remained stable at 2.93%.