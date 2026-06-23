Cred Gets $900 Mn and Loses Its Founder: What Comes Next for the Fintech Startup

Cred founder Kunal Shah steps down as CEO to head WhatsApp globally as Meta invests ₹8,550 crore for a 20% stake.
Miten Sampat takes over as interim CEO as Cred's board works towards an eventual IPO.
Cred processes over 40% of India's credit card bill payments with 1.7 crore monthly active users and ₹24,000 crore in managed assets.
Fintech startup Cred is entering a new chapter without its founder. Kunal Shah, who built Cred from a credit card bill payment platform into one of India's better-known consumer fintech brands, stepped down as chief executive on Monday to take over as global head of WhatsApp.
In his place, the company has appointed Miten Sampat as interim CEO, secured ₹8,550 crore or around $900 million in fresh funding from Meta in exchange for a roughly 20% minority stake and set its sights on an eventual public listing.
A Company in Transition
Sampat, who has been leading strategy and finance at Cred, takes charge at a moment when the company just lost its founding voice. "We have a generational opportunity to build on Kunal's vision and compound consistently towards becoming a public company," Sampat said. "I'm excited to take CRED forward in its next chapter. We are just getting started," he added.
The company's board is simultaneously reviewing its broader leadership structure with a public listing as the stated end goal. "The board and leaders are in the process of constituting the right leadership structure towards eventual IPO," Cred said in a statement.
What Meta's Money Means
Meta's investment in Cred is structured through a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary share purchases from existing investors. Prior to the deal, Cred's valuation stood roughly at ₹38,819 crore, or $4.03 billion, according to reports.
As part of the investment terms, Meta will not receive access to Cred's customer data. The Series H round is aimed at accelerating growth, building institutional capacity and strengthening Cred's position across product categories, the company said.
PeakXV Partners Managing Director Shailendra Singh, who backed Cred at the seed stage, said the company "has created a category, amassed millions of highly engaged users, and built a sound economic engine," and expressed confidence it would "go from strength to strength in the years ahead."
Notably, Shah will retain his shareholding in Cred after his exit. He replaces Will Cathcart, who led WhatsApp for approximately seven years. Shah was recruited by Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, who was looking for an entrepreneur from a market where WhatsApp has strong user adoption. India is WhatsApp's largest market globally, and the platform crossed 3 billion monthly users in 2025.
Where Cred Stands Today
Cred processes over 40% of credit card bill payments in India. Its lending book has grown to ₹24,000 crore in managed assets under management, and the platform counts 1.7 crore monthly active users, all of whom hold high credit scores. The company said this positioning has allowed it to command the highest average revenue per user in India's payments ecosystem.
Cred started as a credit card bill payment platform in 2018 before expanding into UPI payments and lending products. That evolution has required the company to consistently prove its relevance as India's digital payments market has grown more competitive and crowded.
Shah, in a statement, had said, "In under eight years, that belief has turned into a new category: millions of members, ₹3,200 crore in revenue, profitability, a full stack of licences and a strong brand."
Despite these numbers, Cred now enters its next phase without the founder who shaped its identity, brand positioning and product philosophy from the ground up.
A Crowded Market Ahead
The road to an IPO will not be straightforward. Competition in India's UPI segment has intensified considerably, with PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Navi, BHIM, super.money and WhatsApp Pay all competing for market share. Cred, which began with a differentiated focus on high-credit-score users, has had to broaden its offering to stay relevant as the market has grown more crowded.
According to NPCI data for May 2026, Cred ranked eighth in UPI transaction volume. WhatsApp Pay, the platform Shah will now oversee as part of his role at Meta, ranked ninth.
Meta's investment in Cred and Shah's move to lead WhatsApp now bring together two platforms in India's digital payments space, even as they operate on different ends of the market.