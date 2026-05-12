Syrma SGS Posts ₹119 Crore Profit in Mar Quarter, Revenue Jumps 58%

The automotive segment accounted for about 24 per cent of total revenue versus 22 per cent last year. "I have done about Rs 1,139 crore in automotive this year. My healthcare accounts for about 8 per cent, and I have done about Rs 395 crore. My industrial electronics account for 29 per cent this year versus 28 per cent last year. I have done about Rs 1,398 crore. My consumer business has done Rs 1,453 crore, which is about 30 per cent of the revenue," Gujral said.