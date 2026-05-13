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Oberoi Realty FY26 Pre-Sales Rise 4% to ₹5,447 Crore, Plans to Raise up to ₹6,000 Crore

Oberoi Realty reported steady growth in FY26 pre-sales and outlined plans to raise additional funds to support expansion and upcoming projects

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PTI
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Oberoi Realty
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Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty's sales bookings rose 4 per cent last fiscal to Rs 5,447 crore amid strong demand for luxury homes.

The company plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issue of securities to support business expansion.

According to the latest investor presentation, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales rose to Rs 5,447 crore last fiscal from Rs 5,281 crore in 2024-25.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Recently, the company's board approved a proposal for "enabling raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 6,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, other securities or instruments or any combination of securities, in one or more tranches, by way of private placement, including a qualified institutions placement".

Real Estate Deals Down 63 Pc To $763 Mn In Jan-Mar Against Dec Quarter: Report - null
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BY PTI

During 2025-26, Oberoi Realty's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,507.64 crore as against Rs 2,224.05 crore in the preceding year.

Total income also increased to Rs 6,304.27 crore last fiscal from Rs 5,474.17 crore in 2024-25.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 

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