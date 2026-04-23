Cipla Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Respiratory Issues Treatment Inhalation Aerosol

Commenting on the approval, Cipla Managing Director and Global CEO Achin Gupta said, "This marks an important milestone for Cipla and reflects our strong scientific and regulatory capabilities in complex inhalation products." He further said, "Lung health remains at the heart of all our offerings and follows a singular, distilled objective, to build a sustainable and differentiated portfolio for patients globally." Albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol is indicated for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adult and pediatric patients aged four years and older with reversible obstructive airway disease, as well as for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm in patients aged four years and older, the company said.