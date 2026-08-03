India Plans ₹450 Billion Rail Push Along Pakistan, China Borders to Boost Military Mobility

India plans to spend up to ₹450 billion over the next 18-24 months on railway infrastructure across border states adjoining China, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The expanded rail network is expected to improve civilian connectivity while enabling faster troop movement, military logistics and supply-chain resilience.
The railway expansion complements the government's wider border infrastructure drive amid evolving regional security dynamics.
India is preparing to invest up to ₹450 billion (about $4.7 billion) over the next 18 to 24 months to strengthen railway infrastructure along its borders with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.
The planned investment will fund new railway lines, platforms and network upgrades across strategically important border states, including Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and several northeastern states.
The report said the border infrastructure programme accounts for nearly 22% of India's total planned railway infrastructure spending over the next two years. The Ministry of Railways did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.
Strategic Infrastructure Push
The investment comes as India continues to strengthen transport infrastructure in border regions amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
Relations with China have gradually stabilised following the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash, while tensions with Pakistan remain elevated after last year's military confrontation.
Meanwhile, political developments in Bangladesh since 2024 have added fresh uncertainty to New Delhi's ties with its eastern neighbour.
According to Bloomberg, the railway expansion is intended to serve both civilian and strategic purposes.
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Besides improving connectivity in remote regions, the enhanced rail network is expected to facilitate faster military logistics by enabling quicker movement of troops, equipment and supplies.
The projects are also aimed at improving connectivity to sensitive areas such as the Himalayan frontier, the Siliguri Corridor and India's northeastern states, reducing mobilisation time while creating alternative supply routes in the event of disruptions.
Part of a Larger Border Connectivity Strategy
The proposed railway investment builds on the Narendra Modi government's broader push to expand infrastructure in strategically sensitive regions.
Bloomberg noted that the latest proposal goes beyond an earlier plan, reported by the agency in September, involving $3.4 billion in railway projects—including bridges and tunnels—in the Northeast.
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The government has also undertaken several other connectivity initiatives in recent years.
These include constructing around 1,450 kilometres of roads along the Pakistan border and upgrading infrastructure near Doklam, the strategically significant plateau claimed by both China and Bhutan.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge, connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India's railway network.
In the Northeast, India has added nearly 1,700 kilometres of railway lines over the past decade, Bloomberg reported, citing the people.
The government has also revived Advance Landing Grounds that had remained largely dormant since the 1962 India-China war, enhancing air connectivity for helicopters and military aircraft in frontier areas.
China Continues Border Build-Up
India's infrastructure push comes as China continues expanding its own border capabilities.
Following the 2017 Doklam standoff, Beijing has accelerated the development of dual-use infrastructure—including airports, heliports and transport networks—across the Tibetan plateau.
According to Bloomberg, these projects have significantly improved the People's Liberation Army's logistics capabilities through faster equipment and troop movement.