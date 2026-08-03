MacBook Air Supply Hit As Apple Grapples With Memory Chip Shortage

Apple's MacBook Air is facing supply constraints as the ongoing global memory chip shortage spreads to the company's most popular laptop, according to a report by Bloomberg.
The shortage, driven by rising demand from AI companies for memory chips, had earlier affected Apple's less popular computers, the Mac mini and Mac Studio. Retailers now say MacBook Air supply has become more constrained than before, the report said.
The development comes weeks after Apple raised prices across its MacBook and iPad lineup due to the memory chip crisis. The MacBook Air with the M5 chip saw its price in India rise by nearly 24%, from ₹1,20,900 to ₹1,49,900. In the US, the laptop received a flat $200 hike, taking its starting price to $1,299.
Apple's Response
To ease the shortage, Apple is looking to source memory chips from Chinese suppliers, at least for devices sold in China, the report added. The company is also reportedly prioritising sales of the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro to clear inventory ahead of an M6 refresh of that lineup.
The MacBook Air, which was last updated with the M5 chip in March this year, is not expected to receive an immediate upgrade.
One sign of the memory crunch was Apple's back-to-school campaign, which was reportedly delayed in June due to the shortage. The report added that Apple is steering customers toward the MacBook Pro instead of the Air across its website and retail stores, and has begun adding a disclaimer, "MacBook Air subject to availability," in some marketing materials.
Advertisement
Separately, Apple is working on turning its upcoming smart glasses and headsets into health and fitness devices.
The idea reportedly dates back to the Apple Vision Pro, where the company had explored bringing Apple Fitness+ to the headset. Users would have been able to follow workout classes while the headset's body-tracking technology analysed their movements. However, the feature was never rolled out due to technological hurdles, including the Vision Pro's size and weight, according to the report.
Apple has now reportedly begun exploring how its smart glasses could function as a health tracking device. The sensors built into the glasses could potentially record health-related data and track user movement, the report said.
Advertisement
The first generation of Apple's smart glasses is unlikely to include these health features. Apple is expected to introduce them gradually over the longer term, the report added.