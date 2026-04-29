Adani Power Q4 Profit Jumps 64% to ₹4271 Cr, But Revenue Growth Stays Muted

Cold weather and unseasonal rains through much of Q4 suppressed demand until March, when the arrival of warmer temperatures triggered a recovery. All-India energy demand for the quarter grew just 1.6% to 422bn units, whilst full-year demand growth was a modest 0.8%. Average market-clearing prices on the IEX Day Ahead Market fell 12.4% in the quarter and 13.7% for the year, reflecting both weather-driven variability and the growing penetration of renewable power.