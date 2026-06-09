BMW Group India will raise prices by up to 2% across its entire BMW and MINI portfolio from July.
President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar cited rupee depreciation and rising logistics costs as key drivers.
Stressing the move is essential to maintain premium engineering, after-sales standards and uninterrupted deliveries for customers nationwide.
Measures are part of the wider market prices increase as the US-Iran conflict persists.
BMW Group India will increase prices, up to 2%, across its entire BMW and MINI vehicle portfolio from July, the company said on Monday, according to a PTI report. The hike will apply evenly across both locally produced models and imported units.
Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, attributed the adjustment to macroeconomic headwinds that have made maintaining the company's premium standards increasingly costly.
"Specifically, rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs are driving this increase across our portfolio," he said, adding that the adjustment was necessary to ensure uninterrupted delivery of the engineering and after-sales standards its buyers expect.
BMW's locally produced range, which includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, # Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and iXi long Wheelbase, will see the revised prices come into effect from the first of next month.
Its imported lineup, including the iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM, will be similarly affected.
The Company said customers would continue to have access to BMW Smart Finance, its in-house financing arm offering customised monthly instalments, reduced interest rates on select models and flexible buyback options.
Market-Wide Pressure
BMW's measures are a part of a sustained wave of price increases across the Indian automaker sector.
In March, BMW, along with Mercedes-Benz and Audi, announced a price increase of up to 2% effective from April. These measures marked the second hike in three months, having already raised prices in January.
Tata Motors also confirmed a price increase of 0.5% on its ICE passenger vehicles during the same period. While Hyundai had already raised prices by 0.6% in January.
The rise in car prices is attributed to the rising input costs, particularly of steel and aluminium, rupee depreciation against the US dollar, and supply chain disruptions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict and its impact on global freight routes.
The cumulative effect is a sustained upward drift in vehicle prices at both the premium and mass-market ends, with manufacturers offering little indication that relief is imminent, as geopolitical uncertainty persists.