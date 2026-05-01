EXCLUSIVE | Santosh Iyer on How Mercedes-Benz Is Navigating India's Luxury-Car Market

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Last year, our outlook was single-digit growth. This year as well, even before the current crisis [the conflict in West Asia], we had forecast a single-digit growth, and we stick by that.

There is growth momentum in the market. India is growing strongly and demand remains robust. At the same time, there are headwinds. When you balance both, we believe growth is still possible.

Last year, the government intervened with interest-rate and GST cuts. These are the positive enablers. Now the responsibility to grow is with the corporates.

Spending in sectors like real estate and capital markets saw a setback when tensions flared up in West Asia in March, but we did not see cancellations, only postponements. That demand was back in April.

We remain positive that the market can deliver at least single-digit growth. In the January–March quarter, the luxury industry declined by 8% compared to the previous quarter, while we grew by 5%. That gives us confidence that by doing the right things, steadily, we can maintain momentum.