Even Its Own Bankers Didn't Know: Inside Govt's ₹31,552 Cr LIC Stake Sale

Officials in the state divestment department withheld the launch date to stop traders from taking positions ahead of the sale that could push LIC's stock price down before the government could sell its shares, the report said. Even the four banks advising on the transaction were not informed at the same time. The 6.5% Offer for Sale (OFS) of the LIC was managed by a consortium of merchant banking advisors, IIFL Capital Services, BNP Paribas Securities India, Goldman Sachs India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.