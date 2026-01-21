BCCI Inks ₹270 Cr Deal with Google’s Gemini for IPL 2026 Sponsorship

Google Gemini signed a ₹270 cr deal with the BCCI for a three-year IPL sponsorship
Google’s AI platform Gemini has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) valued at about ₹270 crore. The deal positions Gemini among the most visible commercial partners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2026 season, marking one of the largest sports marketing bets by an AI brand in India to date.
AI Brands Racing into Cricket
The move reflects a broader push by AI platforms into cricket sponsorships as competition for user acquisition intensifies. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has already secured a sponsorship role in the Women’s Premier League, while several other AI firms are said to be in talks for high-profile cricket partnerships.
Advertising executives say cricket offers AI companies unmatched reach, sharp demographic targeting and measurable returns across television and digital streaming audiences.
Commercial Context
Gemini’s entry also comes against the backdrop of a reshaping of the IPL’s sponsorship landscape following the government’s clampdown on real-money gaming (RMG) advertising. The exit of Dream11 from the top sponsorship tier created a significant gap, prompting a reallocation of ad budgets toward consumer technology, automobiles and retail brands.
Domestic advertisers have stepped in, with Apollo Tyres securing premium jersey rights in a separate deal last year and the Tata Group continuing as the IPL’s title sponsor. Industry executives say AI brands are now emerging as the next major category absorbing this freed-up sponsorship inventory.
For consumer-facing AI platforms, the timing is strategic. The IPL, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 31, 2026, delivers massive viewership in India and overseas, making it a powerful channel for driving brand recall and encouraging product trials. Media buyers note that cricket sponsorships are increasingly tied to activation strategies such as telecom partnerships, bundled offers and free trials aimed at converting scale into paying users.