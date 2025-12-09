IPL Value Drops 5-Year Low to $9.6 Bn in 2025 amid Real Money Gaming Ban

IPL has faced two consecutive years of ecosystem valuation decline from ₹92,500 crore ($11.2 billion) in 2023 to ₹82,700 crore ($9.9 billion), in 2024, and further down to ₹76,100 crore ($8.8 billion) in 2025, an earlier report by D&P Advisory stated. "The twin shocks collapse of rivalry in media rights and the exit of the IPL's most aggressive sponsor category of RMG mark a reset for the leagues business model," it further said.