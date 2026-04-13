He further said, "The expansion of our Women & Children facility at Whitefield reflects our commitment to advanced infrastructure and specialised expertise, ensuring comprehensive, end-to-end care for mothers and children under one roof, while setting new benchmarks in the region." The expansion at Aster Whitefield, together with the upcoming 500-bed Yeshwantpur hospital and the 430-bed Sarjapur facility, builds on Aster's commitment to advancing healthcare in Bengaluru, the company said.