Unacademy Pivots to Franchise Model: CEO Gaurav Munjal Announces Exit from Direct Offline Operations

He highlighted that multiple businesses are now contribution-margin positive, while PrepLadder and Graphy were cash-flow positive for the full year. Language-learning venture Airlearn was cited as a growth example, scaling from around $200,000 in ARR at the start of 2025 to nearly $3 million by year-end. Unacademy also holds about ₹1,100 crore in cash, which Munjal said provides sufficient runway to complete the offline transition and push growth in 2026.