• New CEO ushers in bold innovation and design excellence
• AI, next-gen devices, and privacy lead the roadmap
• Apple gears up to “change the world once again"
Apple’s incoming CEO John Ternus has set an emphatic and optimistic tone for the future of iPhone maker after Tim Cook’s decision to step down from the chief executive role. While addressing employees alongside outgoing chief Cook, Ternus expressed his excitement for “stepping into this role”.
“...because I am telling you we are about to change the world once again. Apple has an incredible road map ahead, and I’m not exaggerating when I say this is the most exciting time to be building products and services at Apple in my entire career,” the new CEO told employees, as quoted by Bloomberg.
He said that AI is going to create almost unlimited potential. “We are going to be able to keep unlocking possibilities that are going to create entirely new opportunities for our products and services, and I’m so excited about what that’s going to mean for our users”.
It is important to note that Ternus took over Apple’s design teams last year and pledged to keep the Apple products at the forefront in the market.
“We’re going to keep focusing on design, because design is core to what we do at Apple. Apple’s brought truly incredible design to more people than any company in history. There are some things that can never change and won’t change,” he added.
The incoming CEO promised to keep working on the company’s privacy, security and environmental efforts.“Who we are as a company won’t change,” said Ternus, 50. “Our mission won’t change.”
What Tim Cook Said
Cook, who will now serve Apple as executive chairman from September 1, 2026, extended his support to Ternus and promised to assist him with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.
“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team…,” said Cook.
“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” he added.
“I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman”.
Cook also highlighted that Apple has a robust product pipeline and a record-breaking holiday quarter. He said these factors have converged at the right moment, making now the ideal time for the leadership change.