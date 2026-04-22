Apple’s New CEO Faces the Trump Card Tim Cook Mastered

John Ternus to succeed Tim Cook as CEO.
Cook built strong ties with Donald Trump that benefited Apple during tariffs.
Ternus lacks political relationships, creating new leadership risks.
John Ternus has spent 25 years at Apple doing something that he found intimidating at first, according to him, figuring out how things should work. Now, as the company's incoming chief executive, he faces a rather different kind of engineering problem — one that no amount of time with a CAD programme will solve.
When Tim Cook steps down in September, he leaves behind not just a $4trn company but a carefully tended political relationship that has taken years to cultivate. Donald Trump, never shy about a compliment when it serves him, marked the leadership announcement with a warm social media tribute to Cook, recalling how their friendship began with a phone call at the start of his first term. "That was the beginning of a long and very nice relationship," Trump wrote.
That relationship has been worth something. However, Cook navigated Apple through two rounds of Trump's tariff onslaught — keeping iPhones rolling off Asian assembly lines and securing major exemptions along the way. He showed up at the inauguration, donated to it, gifted custom hardware, and handed a $100bn investment in US manufacturing. He also and handed Trump a $600bn investment announcement with the sort of ceremony a president enjoys.
Cook personally donated $1mn to Trump's inauguration, and Apple donated an unknown amount toward the construction of the White House ballroom.
In return, Apple got breathing room.
Ternus, by contrast, is a hardware man with a swimmers build and a quiet LinkedIn profile. His most notable political donation, according to public records, went to a Democratic Party member, Chuck Schumer. He has no known relationship with the White House.
Cook's new title — executive chairman — comes with a mandate to engage with policymakers globally, which reads less like a retirement and more like a safety net. Apple is clearly keeping its most important diplomatic asset close.
But Ternus will still need to find his footing in rooms where the agenda isn't set by engineers. Trump has already signalled irritation at Apple's India manufacturing expansion in May 2025, warning Cook directly. A new face at the table could invite fresh tests.
His learning at Apple, as Ternus once put it, was to never assume you know as much as the person beside you. In Washington, that lesson may prove more valuable than anything he built in Cupertino.