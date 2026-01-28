Aditya Birla Group Bets Big on Metals, Plans $6 Bn Upstream Investment in India

Hindalco already has major operations in Odisha and other states that cover the full aluminium value chain, from bauxite mining and alumina refining to smelting and downstream production. It had earlier announced a major ₹21,000-crore expansion of its aluminium smelter in Odisha at the Aditya Aluminium complex. It commissioned a flat-rolled products (FRP) and battery-grade aluminium foil facility in Odisha with around ₹4,500 crore investment. The company’s expanded FRP plant is expected to reduce India’s dependence on imported flat-rolled aluminium. It is also expected to create thousands of jobs and reduce India's reliance on imports.