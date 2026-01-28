Aditya Birla Group Bets Big on Metals, Plans $6 Bn Upstream Investment in India

Aditya Birla Group plans to invest about $6 billion over five years to expand its upstream aluminium and copper businesses, with Hindalco anchoring the capex.
Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said improving global conditions, stable aluminium prices and other factors have made large-scale upstream investments more attractive.
The investment push aims to support India’s infrastructure, energy transition and manufacturing growth.
The Aditya Birla Group is planning to invest approximately $6 billion over the next five years to strengthen its upstream aluminium and copper businesses in India, as the conglomerate sharpens its focus on long-term growth in core manufacturing sectors.
The investment plan was outlined by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, in his annual reflections for 2025–26. The proposed capital expenditure will be directed towards upstream metals operations, with Hindalco Industries, the group’s metals flagship, expected to anchor this plan.
Hindalco already has major operations in Odisha and other states that cover the full aluminium value chain, from bauxite mining and alumina refining to smelting and downstream production. It had earlier announced a major ₹21,000-crore expansion of its aluminium smelter in Odisha at the Aditya Aluminium complex. It commissioned a flat-rolled products (FRP) and battery-grade aluminium foil facility in Odisha with around ₹4,500 crore investment. The company’s expanded FRP plant is expected to reduce India’s dependence on imported flat-rolled aluminium. It is also expected to create thousands of jobs and reduce India's reliance on imports.
According to Birla, the investment comes at a time when India is entering a new phase of economic expansion, driven by infrastructure development, energy transition, and rising domestic demand. He said the group remains confident about India’s long-term growth story and sees upstream metals as a critical area to support the country’s industrial and infrastructure ambitions.
He further explained that global and domestic conditions have improved, making upstream expansion more attractive. “China’s decision to cap primary aluminium production has stabilised global prices and access to key raw materials like bauxite and coal has improved,” he said, noting that these changes have reopened opportunities for large-scale upstream investments.
The group’s metals businesses are expected to play a central role in this expansion strategy, as aluminium and copper are increasingly seen as essential materials for sectors such as power, electric mobility, renewable energy, construction and manufacturing.
While specific project details were not disclosed, Birla said the group would continue to focus on scale, efficiency and sustainability, aligning its investments with India’s broader economic priorities.