PM Modi Playing Global Role to Establish Peace, Says Ukrainian Ambassador in Rajkot

In his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot, he said, “It is a great example of how from being a regional leader, you (PM Modi) became a national one and are now playing a global role, including in my country, to establish peace.” Polishchuk, who holds the formal title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to India, said PM Modi was one of the few leaders from the Global South who travelled to Ukraine in 2024 amid the country’s war with Russia.