From Capital Group to SBI MF: Why Investors Are Increasing Their Adani Bets

Adani Group companies have seen block deals worth over ₹15,000 crore in the past month.
Capital Group, SBI Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund and other investors were among key buyers.
The deals come amid improving sentiment and a strong rally across Adani stocks.
Adani Group companies have witnessed institutional buying worth more than ₹15,000 crore through block deals over the past month, with leading global asset managers and domestic mutual funds increasing exposure to the conglomerate's listed firms.
The transactions were spread across Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions, reflecting investor interest in the group's infrastructure, logistics, energy and utility businesses.
The buying activity comes at a time when Adani stocks have rallied sharply, with several group companies touching 52-week highs and the combined market capitalisation of listed entities rising to around ₹20 lakh crore.
Major Deals Across Group Companies
Adani Ports recorded the largest transaction during the period, with block deals worth around ₹7,400 crore. As per exchange data, Capital Group entities acquired a significant stake from existing investors, making it one of the biggest trades in the stock.
Adani Enterprises also witnessed heavy activity, with cumulative block deals exceeding ₹6,200 crore. SBI Mutual Fund emerged as a major buyer and continued adding to its position in the flagship company.
In one of the latest transactions, as per exchange data, GQG Partners sold 1.64 crore shares, or about 1.3% of Adani Enterprises, for nearly ₹4,790 crore. The shares were acquired by SBI Mutual Fund through a block deal.
Adani Energy Solutions saw transactions worth more than Rs 1,600 crore. Exchange data showed that GQG Partners sold 63.65 lakh shares in the company for about ₹958 crore, with SBI Mutual Fund purchasing the stake. Additional buying was also seen from investors including Birla Mutual Fund.
Why Investors Are Buying
Market sentiment towards the Adani Group has improved significantly in recent weeks, supported by strong institutional flows and a sharp recovery in share prices.
The renewed interest has coincided with developments in the United States, where fraud-related charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani were dropped, improving investor confidence.
According to a recent Bernstein report cited by Moneycontrol, the Adani Group has largely moved past two major issues that weighed on sentiment in recent years—the 2023 short-seller allegations and the US regulatory investigations launched in 2024. The brokerage said these concerns now appear largely resolved, while the group's execution capabilities and infrastructure-building track record remain intact.
The scale of recent block deals and participation from global funds, sovereign-linked investors and domestic mutual funds suggest a broadening institutional investor base across Adani Group companies.