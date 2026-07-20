Naveen Jindal Group Plans ₹2-Lakh-Cr Nuclear Push, Begins Talks With Global Firms

Naveen Jindal Group is in talks with EDF, Westinghouse and NPCIL for its proposed nuclear power projects.
The company plans to develop around 18 GW of nuclear capacity with an estimated investment of ₹2 lakh crore.
It is evaluating sites across more than nine states and assessing multiple reactor technologies.
Naveen Jindal Group has started discussions with global nuclear technology providers, including France's EDF and US-based Westinghouse, for its proposed nuclear power projects in India, according to a PTI report.
The steel-to-ports conglomerate plans to develop around 18 GW of nuclear power capacity across multiple states with an estimated investment of ₹2 lakh crore. The proposed investment is part of the company's plans to tap opportunities created by the government's target of building 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.
The group is also in discussions with state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to explore technology options for future projects using large module reactors of 700 MW and above.
Evaluating Multiple Reactor Technologies
According to the report, the company is assessing potential project sites across more than nine states while holding parallel discussions with EDF, Westinghouse, NPCIL and other international technology providers.
The discussions include EDF's 1,650 MW European Pressurised Reactor (EPR), Westinghouse's 1,150 MW AP1000 reactor and NPCIL's indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), along with other advanced reactor technologies.
The final technology mix will be decided after evaluating factors such as safety, scalability, commercial viability and long-term operating performance.
Private Sector Eyes Nuclear Opportunity
Naveen Jindal Group is among the few private companies that have announced plans to enter India's nuclear power sector after the government introduced legal changes to encourage greater private sector participation.
Its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited, is evaluating potential sites in Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, among other states. The proposed projects will use large module reactors of 700 MW and above.
Other companies have also announced plans to enter the sector. Tata Power and NTPC have outlined their nuclear expansion plans, while NTPC is already implementing nuclear projects through a joint venture with NPCIL in Rajasthan. The report said Naveen Jindal Group's proposed 18 GW capacity addition would make it one of the major private sector players in India's planned nuclear power expansion.