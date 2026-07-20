Is India's Insolvency Law Ready for the Nuclear Age?

The historical examples and anticipated operational challenges above indicate that some nuclear projects will face distress and insolvency. Globally, the applicability of bankruptcy laws has not been consistent. In the case of BE, the UK’s National Audit Office said: "Normally, when private companies get into difficulty, the Department's policy is not to intervene on the argument that United Kingdom productivity goes up if relatively inefficient firms are allowed to close and this process should not be inhibited by government action. In this instance, the Department decided to intervene because, in its assessment, unplanned closures of British Energy's nuclear power stations would have had safety implications and put electricity supplies at risk." The government assumed the position of senior creditor. The other creditors, banks, bondholders and the like, were encouraged to take part in a deal whereby they swapped their claims on the company for equity. Existing shareholders' equity was reduced by 97.5%. The new BE shares were relisted in January 2005.