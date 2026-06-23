Adani Eyes New Airport Bids as It Unveils ₹1 Lakh Cr Expansion Plan

The Adani Group plans to invest between ₹90,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore across its airport portfolio over the next five years, reaffirming its long-term commitment to India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.
The investment roadmap was reiterated by Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airport Holdings, after the launch of scheduled commercial flight operations at Adani Mundra Airport in Gujarat. The announcement coincided with the inauguration of the airport's new terminal and the commencement of Star Air's commercial services connecting the region to key domestic destinations.
Massive Investment Pipeline
Speaking to reporters, Jeet Adani said the group's previously outlined investment strategy remains firmly on track.
"Our five-year investment plan across all airports is about ₹90,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore, and that continues to be the case," he said.
The investment is expected to support airport infrastructure development, capacity expansion, passenger facilities and connectivity improvements across the Adani Group's growing aviation network.
Eyeing New Airport Bids
The conglomerate is also preparing to expand its footprint further through the government's upcoming airport privatisation programme.
The Centre is expected to invite bids for 11 new airports, and Jeet Adani indicated that the group intends to participate aggressively in the process.
"We will be seriously participating," he said, adding that while the company does not have a specific target for the number of airports it hopes to secure, it aims to play a significantly larger role in India's aviation economy.
Mundra Airport Opens for Commercial Operations
The investment announcement came alongside the launch of scheduled flight services from Mundra Airport through regional carrier Star Air.
The inaugural operations connect Mundra with Mumbai and Goa, while additional routes have been launched to Hindon, Surat, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kolhapur and Nanded.
According to Adani Airport Holdings, the airport's new terminal was completed in record time and will initially focus on regional connectivity, with Ahmedabad expected to be added to the network soon.
Connectivity Boost for Kutch
Jeet Adani said the new services would significantly improve connectivity for residents, businesses and tourists in the Kutch region.
He noted that travelling from Mundra to major cities such as Mumbai often involved multiple stops, making journeys time-consuming and inconvenient. Direct air connectivity is expected to simplify travel while supporting business activity linked to Mundra Port and the surrounding industrial ecosystem.
The airport is also expected to boost tourism by improving access to attractions such as Mandvi Beach and other cultural destinations across Kutch.
Part of a Multi-Modal Logistics Hub
Located adjacent to Mundra Port and the Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the airport forms part of Adani's broader vision of creating a fully integrated logistics and business hub.
The company believes enhanced air connectivity will complement the region's port and industrial infrastructure, strengthening trade, logistics and economic activity. While operations will initially rely on regional aircraft, Jeet Adani said larger narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 could be deployed in the future as passenger demand grows, positioning Mundra as an increasingly important node in India's aviation and logistics network.