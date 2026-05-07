Rampur Whisky Maker Weathers West Asia Storm, Eyes 15% Revenue Growth

The Gulf Disruption

The conflict between US-Israel alliance and Iran hit consumer spending and duty-free channels across the Gulf, a key market for premium spirits, driven by a large and wealthy expatriate community. "We could not ship out anything in March and most of April. But the good thing is, now slowly and steadily, the shipments are starting back into the area," Sanjeev Banga, President of Radico's international business, told Reuters.