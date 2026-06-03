Rupee, Crude And Inflation: The Three Big Themes For RBI's June Policy

RBI policy focus shifts to rupee, crude oil and inflation.
Rising energy prices and weak monsoon risks may lift inflation.
Markets await RBI signals on rates, growth and currency stability.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its June policy meeting on Wednesday, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra set to announce the policy decision on June 5. While markets broadly expect the central bank to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged, the policy review is far from a routine event.
Instead of focusing on the rate decision itself, investors are expected to scrutinise the RBI's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the sharp depreciation of the rupee amid a rapidly evolving global backdrop marked by geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices and supply-chain disruptions.
The policy meeting comes at a time when India's macroeconomic environment has become increasingly challenging. Prolonged tensions in West Asia have pushed oil and gas prices higher, disrupted global trade routes and added fresh uncertainty to inflation forecasts. At the same time, the rupee has weakened by more than 6% in 2026, marking its worst annual performance in nearly a decade and raising concerns about imported inflation and capital flows.
With markets already pricing in a status quo on rates, economists and investors alike will be looking beyond the headline decision to understand how the RBI views these evolving risks and whether it sees the need for policy adjustments later in the financial year.
Why Crude And Inflation Matter
The biggest challenge confronting the RBI is the resurgence of inflation risks stemming from elevated energy prices.
India remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil, making the economy particularly vulnerable to global supply disruptions and geopolitical conflicts. Rising crude prices not only increase transportation and manufacturing costs but also feed into broader inflationary pressures across sectors.
These concerns have prompted some economists to revise their inflation expectations upward. SBI's economic research department has projected FY27 inflation at 5-5.1%, while cautioning that risks remain tilted to the upside due to geopolitical uncertainties and commodity price volatility.
A weak monsoon and concerns around fertiliser availability due to gas shortages are adding another layer of uncertainty. Higher food prices combined with rising energy costs could complicate the RBI's inflation management efforts over the coming months.
The central bank therefore finds itself in a delicate position. While economic growth remains a priority, maintaining price stability could become increasingly difficult if external pressures persist.
The Rupee Concern
Beyond inflation, the rupee's sharp depreciation is likely to dominate market discussions during the policy review.
The domestic currency has emerged as one of the weakest-performing Asian currencies this year, reflecting a combination of rising oil import costs, foreign portfolio outflows and a stronger US dollar. Currency weakness also raises the risk of imported inflation, particularly for an economy that relies heavily on imported energy and commodities.
According to Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner at Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC, markets should not underestimate the significance of the upcoming policy review despite expectations of unchanged rates.
"The RBI MPC is widely expected to hold the repo rate on June 5. But markets would be mistaken to treat this as a non-event. The real story is what the committee says, not what it does," Sawrikar said.
"The macro backdrop is becoming more complex. Wholesale inflation is trending higher, the rupee has weakened meaningfully in recent months, and a below-normal monsoon is already factored into expectations. The RBI is navigating a genuinely difficult environment."
Sawrikar believes that a neutral stance today should not necessarily be interpreted as a commitment to policy stability over the longer term.
"A neutral stance today does not imply a neutral trajectory. If West Asia does not stabilise and energy prices remain elevated, a rate hike in H2 FY27 can no longer be dismissed as a tail risk, it is a scenario markets may not be fully pricing in," he said.
As a result, market participants will pay close attention to any changes in the RBI's language around inflation risks, exchange-rate volatility and future policy actions.
Real Estate Looks For Stability
While financial markets focus on inflation and currency concerns, the real estate sector is hoping the RBI maintains a supportive policy environment.
Stable interest rates have played an important role in supporting housing demand over the past few years, particularly in urban markets where affordability remains closely linked to home loan costs.
Ramani Sastri, Chairman and Managing Director of Sterling Developers, said the sector would welcome a policy stance that supports confidence and ensures borrowing costs remain predictable.
"We definitely look forward to a supportive stance from the RBI in the upcoming monetary policy announcement as a stable interest-rate environment will play a crucial role in sustaining homebuyer confidence," Sastri said.
According to him, India's property market has demonstrated resilience despite global uncertainties, and a stable rate environment could help sustain demand momentum.
"The real estate sector has shown resilience with strong sales, and a supportive monetary policy and measured approach will only accelerate the sector's upward trajectory. Additionally, continued policy support will encourage faster project execution, enhance developer confidence, and improve access to capital, without the overhang of rising borrowing costs," he added.
Sastri noted that infrastructure development, urbanisation and rising consumer aspirations continue to provide strong structural support to the housing market, making policy stability particularly important for sustaining growth.
The commercial real estate segment is also closely tracking the policy outcome.
As office leasing activity gathers pace across major cities, businesses are increasingly looking for stability in borrowing costs before making long-term expansion and investment decisions.
Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, said a predictable interest-rate environment is essential for sustaining momentum across the office market.
"The steady interest rates and borrowing costs support sustained leasing momentum and long-term investment decisions, thereby increasing demand for office space and supporting new developments," Mehrotra said.
According to him, stable monetary conditions improve both investor confidence and access to financing.
"Easier credit availability attracts both individual and institutional investors, driving real estate growth. Hence, we expect a supportive stance to have a pronounced impact on the real estate sector, easing borrowing costs and improving credit availability."
He added that as businesses continue to adopt flexible and cost-efficient workspace strategies, policy stability could further strengthen expansion plans and support the growth of India's commercial real estate ecosystem.
For now, the consensus remains firmly in favour of an unchanged repo rate. However, with inflation risks rising, the rupee under pressure and crude oil prices remaining elevated, the June policy review is likely to be remembered less for the rate decision itself and more for the signals it offers on the RBI's evolving view of the economy.