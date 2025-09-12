Vivo V60 Review: Photographers on a Budget, Jump Right in Front of the Queue

If all that you are looking for in a smartphone is the cameras, and you don’t want to buy a flagship for whatever reason, then look no further than the Vivo V60. It’s sleek, it’s powerful, it’s durable, and it’s a photography powerhouse.
That’s it. That’s my review. I may be kidding, but really, I’m not. But, yes, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of why I think so.
Let’s take a step back
The Vivo V60 has been in my bag, as a constant, for the last couple of weeks. Priced at Rs 36,999, the V60 is entering a crowded segment. There’s the Poco F7 (a gaming-first smartphone) and the IQOO Neo 10. Then there’s the all-rounder, the Moto Edge 60 Pro. OnePlus 13R also comes to mind. Basically, what I’m trying to say is that, despite the competition, Vivo has carved out a niche. The V60 is for a specific set of consumers, and for them, there is nothing better.
With a massive battery and Zeiss optics, Vivo has its work cut out. The primary reasons a smartphone sells like hot cakes these days are two-fold: either those who want a camera-centric smartphone, or those who are avid gamers. The V60 is in the former category.
With the V60, you get three colourways - Moonlit Blue, Mist Gray, and Auspicious Gold - and it’s a sleek and modern smartphone. The colours are subtle, especially the Auspicious Gold, which I have for review, and nothing flashy. Thanks to the curved frames, the smartphone is easier to grip and hold for long periods. Style definitely played a role in the design, but for what it's worth, there’s also a lot of substance.
The V60 shares a triple-camera layout similar to that of the X200 FE. The V60 features a gorgeous 6.77-inch AMOLED display that was a delight to use, with punchy and accurate colours, crisp text, and is ideal for binge-watching sessions. Then there’s the massive (yes, I use that word quite a bit) 6,500mAh battery, even though the V60 is just about 200 grams in weight. I mentioned it was comfortable to hold for long periods, and that’s because the weight has been distributed well.
The only downside to the design is the raised camera module. To be fair to Vivo, all smartphones these days have the dreaded camera bump. The V60 does wobble a lot on a flat surface, but less so if you have a case on (one is bundled in the box). The case is excellent, grippy, and will prevent the smartphone from damage in case you happen to drop it. Last, but not least, you get IP68/69 protection.
On the back (which is smudge-resistant), you’ll see the pill-shaped housing for the triple-camera setup. The ultrawide, however, is sitting separately on the side. It’s a design choice you either love or hate; there’s no in between. Even the Aura Light, which was once the talk of the town, has been slimmed down in size.
Great performance
I’m just going to run down the specs and talk about them in brief, as I had no issue with day-to-day tasks with the V60.
There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 that powers the smartphone along with FunTouch 15 (based on Android 15). The hardware-software is plenty to run the 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits of peak brightness.
From casual gaming to YouTube sessions and from video calls to photo shoots, the V60 didn’t lag or slow down one bit. Yes, when I tried playing a demanding game or took a super long video, I did notice some heating and then the phone would urge me to take a break. However, overall, it’s great for the price point. Outdoor visibility is excellent, and the stereo setup was loud enough, though not the clearest. The bass was lacking, but the podcasts showed with clear mids and vocals.
The software, though not my favourite, works as intended. FunTouch OS 15 does provide a ton of customisation options, and you can tweak the UI as and when you’d like. Again, bloatware does somewhat dampen the experience.
The 6500mAh battery is absolutely incredible. I got through a heavy day of usage without breaking a sweat. Yes, I didn’t have battery anxiety. With an SoT well over 6 hours, I was a happy camper. If I did need to plug the smartphone in for a top-up, then the 90W FlashCharge came in handy.
Those impressive Zeiss optics
The V60 features a triple-camera setup. You have your 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP (f/2.7) telephoto camera with OIS and an 8MP (f/2.0) ultrawide camera. There’s a 50MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, with auto focus, for all those selfies.
Like I tell everyone, Vivo is an imaging powerhouse, thanks to its excellent collaboration with Zeiss. The Vivo V60 will, of course, not match up to Vivo’s flagship smartphones, but it does hold its own ground.
The primary camera is the standout here. It’s a dependable shooter, with good dynamic range, a balanced and natural colour profile, with no over-saturation, and a reliable shooter in general. There’s the AI-assisted superzoom (for photos beyond the 3x optical range), but frankly, I never used it beyond 5x or 6x at the max. 10x was okay for some social media posts, but that’s it.
Portrait mode is also excellent. It comes with multiple flare styles and great edge detection. Low-light photos are acceptable, but nothing to write home about. There is Night Mode, which does brighten the photo, but then again, you do lose some finer details.
While I’m all praise for the main and telephoto sensors, I’m quite disappointed by the ultrawide. Yes, it's the weakest link. At 12MP and a smaller sensor, the dynamic range is lacking, and the colour profile is off when the lighting isn’t pristine daylight! The toned-down Aura light system also isn’t very good. It’s softer, and that was my biggest problem. It does stand out still, as it is unique to Vivo’s line-up. In low light, it will help brighten/avoid the washed-out look, but again, nothing extraordinary.
Who is the Vivo V60 for, and should you buy it?
If you’re a photographer and on a budget, look no further than the V60 from Vivo. It offers phenomenal performance, at this price point, and with Zeiss optics, you can certainly impress your friends and office mates daily.
With sharp, natural-looking photos, you’d want to start a portfolio with all the fantastic images you’re going to click, including those creamy bokeh-filled portraits with excellent edge detection.
Furthermore, there’s that excellent 6.77-inch AMOLED display and the beefy 6500mAh battery along with 90W FlashCharge capabilities.
The cons that I mentioned above are in no way a deal-breaker. FunTouch OS is something you’d have to get used to if you’re going to be buying the V60.
Gamers and top-of-the-line performance geeks, look away,as this smartphone isn’t equipped for those high-end games and demanding apps. But photographers? Jump right in front of the queue.