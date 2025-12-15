DoT Mandates SIM-Binding & 6-Hour Logout for WhatsApp, Telegram to Combat Cyber Fraud

Government Rationale

Authorities say the measure aims to restore traceability of phone numbers used in phishing, investment scams and other digital frauds. The government has repeatedly warned of a steep rise in cybercrime losses; official figures cited in 2024 put monetary losses in the tens of thousands of crores and show millions of incidents reported on national portals. The DoT framed the SIM-binding step as part of broader telecom cybersecurity norms.