Meta Appoints Amazon Veteran Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy for India Amidst AI Regulation Push

Meta appointed Aman Jain, formerly Director of Public Policy at Amazon India, as its new Head of Public Policy for India
Jain will report to Simon Milner and become part of Meta’s India leadership team
His mandate will be to navigate India's digital economy and the wide-ranging new set of technology and AI regulations
Meta on Friday appointed Aman Jain, formerly director of public policy at Amazon India, as its new Head of Public Policy for India, the company said. Jain will join early next year, report to Simon Milner, Meta’s vice-president for policy in the Asia-Pacific region, and become part of Meta’s India leadership team.
His appointment comes as India prepares a wide-ranging set of technology and AI regulations, a zone Meta has said will require sustained engagement with policymakers and industry stakeholders.
The company described the hire as strengthening its ability to work with authorities across areas including AI, emerging technologies, competition and online safety.
Meta’s Statement
Meta said Jain will help advance its efforts to build an “inclusive, trusted and future-ready internet ecosystem” in India and will contribute to the company’s Asia-Pacific policy leadership. Observers expect his mandate to include liaising on draft legislation, shaping compliance frameworks for Meta’s apps and coordinating stakeholder engagement across government, industry and civil society.
Simon Milner welcomed Aman Jain to Meta, noting that India remains a pivotal market for the company as the country’s digital economy rapidly expands across areas such as artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the creator economy. He said Meta aims to contribute to building a more inclusive, trusted and future-ready internet ecosystem in India.
“As the country’s digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India,” he said.
Milner added that Jain’s extensive experience in technology and public policy will strengthen Meta’s engagement with regulators and industry partners, and highlighted that Jain will also play a key role within Meta’s broader APAC policy leadership team.
Jain’s Work Experience
Jain, a public-policy veteran, previously led Amazon India’s policy strategy and regulatory engagement, and before that spent more than seven years at Google in roles spanning public policy and industry partnerships. Meta said his experience working with ministries, regulators and industry bodies made him well suited for the position.
The move follows the 2025 departure of Shivnath Thukral, who left Meta and later joined PhonePe. Jain will now oversee Meta’s government relations and policy outreach in India as the company navigates regulatory scrutiny and proposed laws governing online platforms and AI.