Six Months With the iPhone 16e: A Budget iPhone that has Grown Up

iPhone 16e: affordable, modern iPhone with A18 chip and C1 modem
Exceptional battery endurance, multi-day life despite 6.1-inch 60Hz display
Camera compromises: single 48MP lens, limited 2× zoom, weak low-light shots
Still relevant vs. iPhone 17 Series; strong value at about ₹59,900
I know it’s mere hours before the iPhone 17 Series - iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and Pro Max - is unleashed upon Planet Earth and its citizens. Yes, Apple typically holds a launch event every September to announce the latest range of iPhone models. But, earlier in the year, the Cupertino-based company surprised the world by launching a ‘budget’ (yes, I know that’s subjective) iPhone that looked and felt modern. This was a stark departure from the iPhone SE of the past.
I’ve been using the iPhone 16e for a few months now, and the smartphone has definitely grown on me. The biggest question in the room is where the iPhone 16e slot in, once the iPhone 17 Series launches. The assumption is, and according to the rumour mill, that an iPhone 17e is coming around March.
Let’s Talk Specs
When the iPhone 16e launched, it turned heads in the tech industry. People complained that a ‘budget’ iPhone was budget in all but price. After using the phone, I can understand the places in which Apple cut corners, and where it boosted the budget smartphone’s capabilities. It’s a compact smartphone, coming in with a tiny (in comparison to today’s flagships) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an aluminium frame and a matte glass back (either black or white). Alas, it’s got a 60Hz refresh rate, one of my biggest gripes, but then again, Apple had to cut corners somewhere. Yes, there’s the dreaded notch at the top, which uses Face ID for authentication. Gone are the days of the home button, as the iPhone SE 3 was the last of its kind.
The iPhone 16e runs on Apple’s A18 processor, more than enough power for Apple Intelligence. Alongside that is the custom C1 modem, which is crucial for the future of Apple and its smartphones. This chip, which connects to your cell provider, is the long-standing fruit of Apple Silicon research. It’s entirely created in-house by Apple.
Now we get to the camera. Just like the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, there is just a single 48MP rear-facing camera with 2X optical zoom. There’s the 12MP front-facing camera we’ve all gotten used to for those clean and crisp selfies.
Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately (yes, I haven’t used the button much), is the fact that there is no Camera Control button.
The iPhone 16e Has Flown Under the Radar
I’ve seen a fair few iPhone 16e smartphones in the wild, and at Rs 59,900 (or cheaper with a third-party seller discount), it is the most affordable way to own a coveted iPhone.
I know people think of iPhone’s as the gold standard of photography (because a lot of ‘Shot On iPhone' photos and short films keep popping up), but the iPhone 16e is a far cry from that. Why do I say it flew under the radar then? Because, at least for the first six months, the smartphone’s performance has held up over time..
Since Day 1, the iPhone 16e has offered a buttery-smooth experience. I haven’t noticed any variation in battery life, nor have I seen any lags or slowdowns. In fact, all the apps I use on my iPhone 16 Pro can be used on the iPhone 16e with aplomb. On paper, it may be the least powerful of all the iPhone 16 Series models, but it is an extremely fast smartphone. It doesn’t ever break a sweat. Yes, it can play the most demanding mobile phone games, but besides that? It won’t ever let you down. Sure, an app might load a tad bit slower when doing a side-by-side comparison, but then, take into account the price difference also.
Sure, the iPhone 16e misses out on MagSafe wireless charging (all Apple fanboys and fangirls love it), but the iPhone 16e is incredible in terms of endurance. And that’s not something I had said when I reviewed the iPhone 13 Mini or the iPhone SE.
The battery life is truly fantastic. I managed to extend my battery life by up to two days when my usage was kept to a minimum. That’s not something I can say about any other iPhone model currently sold by Apple. In fact, even on heavy usage days, I could reach home, well past my bedtime and still have a couple of percent left in the tank. I know that it is a 60Hz refresh rate, smaller display, and all that, but it’s still great. If I do push the iPhone 16e to the limits, then yes, it does die faster than the Pro models.
One Aspect that Doesn’t Hold Up
The cameras. I was willing to forgo the lack of an ultra-wide camera, but then again, when I wanted those stadium shots or panning to the audience, I really missed it. The Fusion camera, the single 48MP camera, does do justice in good daylight, but that’s about it. In fact, that one camera can sometimes outshine other smartphones. But then again, it’s one single lens and limited to 2X optical zoom. Many other smartphones at this price point, specifically on the Android side, outdo the iPhone 16e by a large margin.
The iPhone 16e has to heavily rely on artificial intelligence for the enhancement of the photos, and that’s a shame. It takes away from the natural look that we all like.
But Where Does the iPhone 16e Fit in at this Point in Time?
Over time, I’ve come to realise that the iPhone 16e has a lot of merits and warrants a spot in the Apple line-up. I was sceptical at first, but I’ve come around. Sure, a lot of Android smartphones beat the pants off of it with hardware and software combinations (and are more affordable) that are unbeatable. Yet, the iPhone 16e is one smartphone that’ll just quietly chug along and satisfy the customer. It hasn’t slowed down in all these months, and we know that the software will be supported for a long time.
But let’s get back to the ultimate question. With the iPhone 17 Series imminent (in just a few hours), the iPhone 16e might be a forgotten entity. But, in reality, it shouldn’t be. It’ll still be the most inexpensive iPhone model on the market, unless the iPhone 15 is still sold at a much cheaper price by Apple. But, then again, is the iPhone 15 really better than the iPhone 16e? There’s no way Apple would officially sell the iPhone 15 Pro, which, in my opinion, is the only viable option, at a cheaper price.
The iPhone 16e was launched for those who didn’t need all the bells and whistles but have been craving for a modern, yet affordable (yes, I know it’s at a slightly higher price point than what the iPhone SE was) iPhone for days, months, weeks, and years. The iPhone 16e is what the iPhone SE should have been.
If you only have your eyes on the iPhone and are ignoring the entirety of the Android smartphone world out there, then yes, the iPhone 16e is a good stepping stone into the world of all things Apple. I still don’t have an answer as to where the iPhone 16e will ultimately fit in. By March, it may just be discontinued altogether. However, until then, it may just compete with the iPhone 17 Air, which is also expected to feature a single rear camera.
But, having a smartphone that can play casual games, run all things Apple intelligence, have an in-house C1 Modem, and be snappy six months later? I’ll take it.