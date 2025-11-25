ED Crackdown on Money Gaming: ₹523 Crore in Assets Frozen Linked to WinZO, Gameskraft, Pocket52

The ED found that WinZO used software and algorithms to play against customers without disclosure, restricted withdrawals of customer wallet balances, and generated illicit gains from bets lost by real players. Investigators also discovered that the company’s global gaming operations ran through a single platform from India and that funds were diverted abroad as purported overseas investments. About USD 55 million (₹489.90 crore) was reportedly parked in bank accounts of WinZO US Inc, described as a shell entity controlled from India. Further investigation remains ongoing.