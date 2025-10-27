Beats Powerbeats Fit Review: Smaller, Better, and Will Always Stay in Your Ears

What are the Beats Powerbeats Fit

If you’ve ever used the Beats Fit Pro, then you’ll feel right at home. The price is virtually the same, and they haven’t pushed the boundaries with respect to any one feature. The major change (which isn’t noticeable at first) is that the new buds have 20 percent more flexible wingtips. What I like a lot is that Beats has shrunk the charging case. Yes, the charging case is now 17 percent more compact. It’s more compact, more portable, and much more premium. The earbuds fit inside the case with a satisfying snap, so you literally can’t place them in the wrong position.