Beats Powerbeats Fit Review: Smaller, Better, and Will Always Stay in Your Ears

Beats Powerbeats Fit are an iterative update to the Beats Fit Pro, featuring 20% more flexible wingtips and a 17% smaller charging case
Targeted at fitness users, they offer a secure, comfortable fit and durable, sweat-resistant design with improved battery life, 7 hours standalone, 30 hours with case
Sound quality remains rich and balanced, with strong vocals and spatial audio (exclusive to iPhone). ANC performance is unchanged but still effective
Colourful devices. That’s the best way to describe Beats, the brand that Apple bought back in 2014. The colourful devices are a far cry from Apple's clean, minimalist, mostly white audio gear. The latest from Beats is the Powerbeats Fit. They aren’t quite the Beats Fit Pro 2 that everyone expected, but they have pleasantly surprised me in more ways than one. The Powerbeats Fit launched six months after the Powerbeats Pro 2, another pair of TWS earphones that I came to like quite a bit.
Don’t think of the Powerbeats Fit as anything revolutionary. It’s a modest, yet thoughtful update to the Beats Fit Pro. Let’s dive in with what’s new.
What are the Beats Powerbeats Fit
If you’ve ever used the Beats Fit Pro, then you’ll feel right at home. The price is virtually the same, and they haven’t pushed the boundaries with respect to any one feature. The major change (which isn’t noticeable at first) is that the new buds have 20 percent more flexible wingtips. What I like a lot is that Beats has shrunk the charging case. Yes, the charging case is now 17 percent more compact. It’s more compact, more portable, and much more premium. The earbuds fit inside the case with a satisfying snap, so you literally can’t place them in the wrong position.
The Powerbeats Fit are aimed squarely at those who want secure-fitting earbuds for workouts, runs, and everyday use.
The Comfier Design
The wingtips feel different this time around. They’ve got a soft, smooth finish and a more eye-catching design. They’re shorter than before, more rounded, and fit snuggly inside of your ear canal. These earbuds fit better, don’t put any pressure on your ears, and can be worn for hours on end. The icing on the cake is that these earbuds do not fall out at any point. They’re secure inside your concha and ear canal.
In fact, the wingtips are much more durable, and in my testing, I’ve faced no issues. Beats has also made one minor but significant change. There is now an extra small ear tip in the case. You now get extra small, small, medium, and large ear tips. I got a tight seal from the ear tips, but I can see how a small fraction of people might have some fit issues here and there.
The Compact and Portable Case
With a 17 percent smaller footprint, the case of the Powerbeats Fit is now much more portable. From the moment I held it, I knew I could toss it in my jeans’ pockets and not worry for a second. It comes with USB-C charging, but alas, it still doesn’t support wireless charging like some of its main competitors. The lid opens and closes smoothly and sturdily, with a satisfying snap. The case now supports IPX4, meaning it is splash-proof, just like the buds themselves. There’s a Bluetooth pairing button on the inside of the case.
Powerbeats Fit vis-à-vis the Fit Pro
Beats retained all the good stuff when designing the Powerbeats Fit. The physical buttons remain the same, the Apple H1 chip is there, and the same great sound quality is there. In fact, even the active noise cancellation (ANC) hasn’t improved. It’s the exact same.
One thing that has been upgraded, and something most consumers will be happy with, is the battery life. The Powerbeats Fit delivers up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 30 hours with the charging case. There’s also the quick charge feature. Five minutes of charge can provide up to an hour of playback.
Sound Quality
These aren’t very different to the Fit Pro when it comes to sound quality. The sound is top-notch, but that’s to be expected. It’s rich, well-balanced and punchy. There are clear highs and deep bass (not overpowering), and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, if that is to your liking.
Jazz songs have good instrument separation, electronic tracks have a good balance with clear highs and mids and not too much bass, while old-school rock has that satisfying kick. Throw on Hozier’s Too Sweet and you’ll see the vocals shine. Even on Imagine Dragons’ Bones, the vocals shine through the multitude of instruments. There’s a strong balance between mids, highs and lows and a wide soundstage.
But again, vocal clarity is the USP of Beats’ products. To this extent, it's the podcasts and audiobooks that truly shine.
Active noise cancellation is just as good as on the predecessors. It’s disappointing that it hasn’t received an upgrade in 2025, when many competitors have raced far ahead. Yes, the outside world will be quietened, but some neighbours' loud conversations will still seep through.
Call quality is exceptional, with no lag, superb clarity, and a very stable connection.
If you’re using the Powerbeats Fit with an iPhone, then you’ll get access to spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. If you’re using the Powerbeats Fit with an Android, then you’re out of luck, even though the feature exists on this side of the ocean.
Battery Life: A Good Improvement
Battery life has improved, and I’m a happy camper. I got close to the seven-hour figure touted by Beats with ANC switched off, and sometimes I eeked out even more. It’s 6 hours with ANC enabled. There are four extra charges in the box, totalling 30 hours. I got closer to the 28-hour mark, which is very good. Basically, you don’t have to charge these earphones for a good week, unless you’re using them for long hours every day.
Should you buy the Powerbeats Fit?
At Rs 24,990, the Beats Powerbeats Fit are asking for quite a bit of your hard-earned money. Yes, they aren’t flagship TWS earbuds, but they are being positioned as such if you are only looking at the price. The thing is that the Powerbeats Fit are a notch below the company’s own Powerbeats Pro 2, which can be found at a similar price these days. Both are fitness-focused products.
But, we’re here to talk about the Powerbeats Fit, and yes, after using them for over a week, I’m loving the fit and finish, and the fact that they stay put in your ears. They are comfortable, feature a sweat-resistant design, offer good audio quality, great battery life, and above-average ANC. It’s that transparency mode that I like the best.
Yes, the Powerbeats Fit lacks some premium features, like heart rate monitoring, but it's no deal breaker, especially if you already have a fitness band. There’s also no wireless charging here as compared to other flagship earbuds on the market.
Overall, the Powerbeats Fit are a top-notch pair of workout-centric TWS earbuds. Better if you’re on an iPhone, but still perfectly good if you’re on Android.
If you’re an iPhone user, a fitness enthusiast, and can find the Powerbeats Fit on a discount, then these are a no-brainer recommendation. If you’re on Android and want all the bells and whistles, then maybe you should be looking elsewhere.