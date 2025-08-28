Google Launches Pixel Care+ with $0 Repairs, Faster Replacements, and Expanded Device Coverage

Google this week unveiled Pixel Care+, a revamped device-protection program that consolidates and replaces Google Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection in the United States and promises broader coverage, faster service and lower out-of-pocket costs for owners of Google hardware.
Pixel Care+ offers unlimited claims for accidental damage, extended-warranty repairs and mechanical failures, and removes common deductibles with $0 screen and battery repairs and $0 post-warranty malfunction claims.
Subscribers will receive genuine Google parts and replacements, priority access to Pixel experts, and the option to add loss-and-theft protection.
Faster, Simpler Service
Google says the program speeds up the repair and replacement experience: members get free upgraded shipping, including next-day delivery for replacements and can file claims either on the Google Store website or directly in the My Pixel app.
The company also notes members can schedule a repair location and time when they open a claim.
Pixel Care+ goes on sale in the U.S. immediately for newly eligible devices and can be added within 60 days of purchase. Google’s pricing example lists $10 per month or $199 for two years for a Pixel 10.
Eligible hardware at launch includes Pixel phones from the Pixel 8 onward, Pixel Watch 2 and later models, Pixel Tablet, and a selection of Fitbit devices such as the Ace LTE, Versa 4, Sense 2, Charge 6 and Inspire 3.
Who’s behind it
Google will run Pixel Care+ in partnership with Asurion, a specialist in device protection and support services, continuing a common industry practice of outsourcing insurance and claims operations to experienced providers.
By rolling multiple protections into a single, more generous plan and streamlining claims, Google aims to boost the appeal of its hardware ecosystem and reduce friction for customers who need repairs or replacements. For buyers weighing smartphone choices, the zero-deductible promise for common fixes and fast replacements could be a deciding factor.
Existing subscribers will be migrated to Pixel Care+ in coming months; shoppers should check the Google Store or the My Pixel app for device-specific pricing and the 60-day enrollment window after purchase. Observers will be watching whether Pixel Care+ helps Google close the service-gap with rivals that already bundle strong device protection as part of their hardware offer.