India’s ambition to develop an indigenous jet engine for its fighter aircraft has long remained a pipe dream.
From the setback of the Kaveri programme, which was meant to power the Tejas light combat aircraft, to more recent pitches from Safran and Rolls-Royce, successive efforts have sought to close a gap in one of the most complex and strategically important areas of defence manufacturing.
Only a handful of countries have mastered the technology and closely guarded the know-how required to build these engines. India, meanwhile, has relied on foreign suppliers, buying aircraft and engines from Western countries while building a substantial military aviation partnership with Russia.
This dependence is reflected in its fighter fleet- the Rafale comes from France, while the Tejas Mk1 flies with F404 engines supplied by America's GE Aerospace.
The challenge has become more pressing as the nature of warfare changes. Over the past decade, drones, electronic warfare and autonomous systems have taken on a greater role in military operations.
India saw this shift firsthand during Operation Sindoor, which highlighted not only the growing importance of drones in modern warfare but also the need to keep them operational in contested environments.
It also brought into focus the risks of depending on foreign suppliers for critical technologies during a conflict, and once-hesitant investors have started taking more interest in India’s defencetech sector. This is reflected in the more than doubling of funding for defencetech startups to $282.5 million in 2025 from $135.2 million in 2024, according to Tracxn.
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Against this backdrop, Bengaluru-based aerospace startup Green Aero is developing jet engines for military drones. It is also building the airframes and avionics that go with them, bringing all three capabilities under one roof at its 87,000 sq. ft. research, assembly and testing facility.
Today (November 26), Green Aero has announced that it has raised $14 million in a Series A round led by Crane Ventures, with participation from 3one4 Capital and Antler Elevate, as well as existing investors pi Ventures, Antler India and Rebalance.
“Global shift towards autonomous, high-speed flight is inevitable but this demands a new generation of propulsion technologies. Green Aero’s engineering depth and pace of execution give us conviction in its potential to build a generational aerospace technology company from India for the world,” said Sonal Saldanha, Principal at 3one4, on backing the company.
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Over the next 12 to 18 months, it plans to expand its testing facilities and engineering team, develop higher-thrust engines and accelerate the development and flight qualification of its transonic and supersonic drone platforms.
The startup is also looking to commercialise its existing small jet engines, which it says have drawn early interest from overseas buyers, while bringing its transonic drones and collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) platforms to market.
It has developed an aero-engine core called the Blue Dragon and says it has completed more than 100 hot-fire tests on its sub-kilonewton engines.
The company's founder and CEO Prithwish Kundu holds a PhD in aerospace engineering from North Carolina State University. He worked as a research scientist at Argonne National Laboratory in the US, where he worked on scramjet research with NASA and jet-engine projects with the US Army, and led projects for the US Department of Energy.
After returning to India, he spent about two years at electric vehicle maker Euler Motors before founding Green Aero in November 2023.
The funding round comes as mainstream investors put more money into India’s defence and aerospace startups, betting on rising military expenditure and a larger share of procurement going to domestic suppliers.
For FY27, the government has earmarked ₹1.39 lakh crore, or 75% of its defence capital acquisition budget, for procurement from domestic manufacturers. And programmes such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) have also given startups a route to develop technologies for the armed forces.
In an interview with Outlook Business, Kundu discusses how Green Aero plans to use the fresh capital, why it is pairing its engines with in-house airframes and avionics, and what it takes to build jet engines in India.
What does this round say about investors’ appetite for Indian aerospace, and how does it compare with the US?
We had raised $1.6 million in the previous round. Most of the capital is going to go towards technology development and flight trials. The capital that we have raised will go into expanding our testing facilities, product development and increasing the size of our team.
We have already developed the first prototype. We want to be the first company in India to build transonic and then supersonic drones. Over the next one year, we will continue with our flight qualifications and flight tests.
The $14 million raise is a small fundraise. What this really proves is that serious venture capital has now started flowing into these high-risk, high-payoff sectors like jet engine development.
The reforms that have happened in the last 10 years have made it easier for companies like us to do testing. The pace at which we have developed over the last three years has convinced our financial stakeholders to take this bet.
When I graduated from engineering around 2008, there was not much work in private aerospace. You either had to go to the US or work for ISRO or DRDO. That has changed rapidly.
Every entrepreneur will tell you that the US ecosystem has a lot of risk capital and a lot of appetite for risk. It is up to us to bring about that change in the Indian ecosystem.
How did your research in the US and your time in India’s startup ecosystem prepare you to found Green Aero?
I was an aviation enthusiast since childhood and wanted to build something in aerospace in India. My master’s as well as PhD was on propulsion and propulsion systems.
I worked at Argonne National Laboratory. As part of my work over there, I was funded by NASA Langley and the US Army. One of my projects was also funded by Pratt & Whitney. That work allowed me to gain a very deep understanding of jet engines and how they work. Gradually, I also did a lot of work on hypersonics.
Before starting my own company, I worked in the startup ecosystem for about two years. It taught me how to handle manufacturing in India. We started the company in November 2023.
Why start with smaller jet engines, and why build the airframes and avionics in-house too?
Our specialisation so far has been in the subkilonewton class of engines. Propeller-powered drones are the conventional drones that fly at about 200 kilometres per hour. These battery- or IC engine-powered drones are now quickly getting replaced by jet engine-powered drones that can fly beyond 500 kilometres per hour. The speed will just keep increasing.
For collaborative combat aircraft, you need speed, stealth and autonomy. To break into this market, you need mastery over engines, airframes and avionics. We were always building airframes and avionics, but the toughest part was to build a jet engine. If you are a regular systems integrator, you will be bottlenecked by the supply of engines.
The larger engines you talked about are 50-kilonewton-plus engines for conventional aircraft. There is an equally large opportunity evolving in collaborative combat aircraft.
Are your critical engine components made in India, and what have you demonstrated at your in-house test facility?
All critical components and parts of the engine have been researched, developed and manufactured in India. The main advantage of our facility is that it allows you to do rapid hardware iterations in a very short period of time. We have done more than 100 engine firings, and we have dedicated engine test cells that allow us to go through these rapid iterations.
We are now the first company in the world to demonstrate airblast atomisers for this subkilonewton class of engines. These are the most advanced form of fuel injectors that are found only in very large engines. That is what makes us so strong in this segment.
Has Green Aero started earning revenue, and where are you seeing demand?
We have started receiving orders from local players as well as international peers. We are now in a revenue-generating phase. We have not revealed order-book numbers openly at this point, but we have received interest from the US as well as Europe, and there’s strong demand in India as well.
We are talking to everyone, but we are not discussing all of these things openly. We have received a lot of interest from private industry.
We have also received multiple awards under iDEX.
What did Operation Sindoor reveal about India’s drone capabilities, and how did it affect demand?
The engineering and scientific community was already aware of what was happening and was expecting these changes. Electronic warfare resilience is absolutely essential for any sort of drone warfare. The conflict highlighted the need for drones, advanced avionics, electronic warfare resilience and navigation, and the fact that all of these need to be developed in India.
When you white-label this kind of equipment, you compromise on operational intelligence. Your adversary knows what frequency or whatever you’re using, and it becomes more vulnerable.
That led to a huge impetus in the demand cycle. It showed that the deep-tech startups working in defence have a massive opportunity in front of them.