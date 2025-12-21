Unacademy Tightens ESOP Rules, Ex-Employees Must Now Exercise Vested Options Within 30 Days

Test-prep start-up Unacademy has amended its employee stock option plan (ESOP), sharply reducing the time former employees have to exercise their vested options from up to 10 years to just 30 days. Under the change, the board has granted a one-time 30-day window from the effective date of the revised plan for exited employees to convert their vested options into shares. Any options that are not exercised within this period will lapse, according to an email the company sent to former staff and that has since circulated publicly.