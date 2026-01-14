Uber Partners with Delhi Government to Promote Clean Mobility Amid Smog

Uber is offering a first free Metro ride (up to ₹25) for riders booking a Metro ticket through the Uber app for the first time until 21 January to help more people choose the Delhi Metro for their daily commute. By integrating Metro ticketing into the app, Uber aims to simplify access, reduce station queues and make public transport more seamless. In addition, Uber is making access to Metro stations easier by offering discounts of up to 30% on bike trips (up to ₹20) for first- and last-mile travel to and from Metro stations until 11 February.