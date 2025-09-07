Swiggy Instamart Races Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart with Early Festive Sale Push

The 10-day sale (September 19–28) by Instamart with 50–90% discounts
Over 50,000 products across multiple categories
Deals on premium brands including iPhone 17, OnePlus, Oppo, JBL
Swiggy Instamart has announced its festive season sale called ‘Quick India Movement’, which will take place from September 19 to 28, the company said in an official statement on Saturday. The sale will go live on both Swiggy and Instamart apps.
The quick commerce platform stated that it will offer discounts in the range of 50-90% during the 10-day sale on over 50,000 products to be delivered in 10 minutes.
These festive offers will span categories such as electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty and personal care, toys, and more. Shoppers can also avail deals on the latest Apple flagship iPhone 17, along with discounts on products from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, boat, Philips, JBL, Nestasia, etc.
Instamart has collaborated with Axis Bank for discounts on credit card transactions during the Quick India Movement.
“The sale ensures that every deal is delivered with the industry-leading speed and reliability Instamart customers have come to expect. More than just festive-scale offers, Instamart Quick India Movement makes convenience, choice, and value instantly accessible to everyone,” the statement added.
Instamart’s festive season sale will open days before Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival sale and Walmart-owned Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days sale.
Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sale
The e-commerce giants will kick off their festive sales on September 23. Both platforms will give paid subscribers early access: Amazon Prime members and Flipkart Plus and Black members will be able to shop 24 hours before the public launch, starting September 22.
Preview banners and early-bird sections on the apps already show category-wide offers spanning electronics, appliances, fashion, home and groceries.
The announcement comes a day after the GST Council's rate changes come into force on September 22, 2025. The coordinated timing is aimed at capturing shoppers who postponed big-ticket purchases until the new, lower tax rates take effect.
The GST Council approved a two-slab structure, broadly 5% and 18%, that shifts many items previously taxed at 12% and 28% into lower brands; big-ticket appliances such as televisions and air-conditioners are among the categories moving from 28% to 18% on implementation.
Market trackers and consultancy reports predict a sharp rise in online festive sales compared with 2024: projections cited by industry analysts put growth in the high-twnties percentage range, with overall festive e-commerce shipments potentially reaching roughly Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
Firms and platforms say the GST clarity has turned previously deferred demand into near-term purchase intent.
Beyond simple discounts, both Amazon and Flipkart are using tailored subscription incentives and tiered membership plans to lock in users and surface premium offers. Amazon’s Prime tiers and Flipkart Plus and Black early-access privileges are intended to convert trial users and push higher-margin categories during the opening days of the sale.