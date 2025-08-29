Festive Hiring Eases to 20% in 2025, But Still Adds 2.16 Lakh Jobs — The Seasonal Jobs Paradox Explained

India’s festive hiring seems to be settling into a slower rhythm as the growth rate of gig workers demand, which touched 45% year-on-year in 2021, has steadily eased over the past five years. In 2025, festive hiring is expected to rise only by 15-20% Y-o-Y, which will create over 2.16 lakh temporary roles across sectors, according to Balasubramanian A, senior vice president at TeamLease Services.