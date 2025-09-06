Amazon, Flipkart to Start Festive Sales on September 23, Timed Day After GST Overhaul

Amazon India and Flipkart will kick off their marquee festive events, the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days respectively, on September 23.
The announcement comes a day after the GST Council’s rate changes come into force on September 22, 2025. The coordinated timing is aimed at capturing shoppers who postponed big-ticket purchases until the new, lower tax rates take effect.
Both platforms will give paid subscribers early access: Amazon Prime members and Flipkart Plus and Black members will be able to shop 24 hours before the public launch, starting September 22. Preview banners and early-bird sections on the apps already show category-wide offers spanning electronics, appliances, fashion, home and groceries.
GST Changes
The GST Council approved a two-slab structure, broadly 5% and 18%, that shifts many items previously taxed at 12% and 28% into lower bands; big-ticket appliances such as televisions and air-conditioners are among the categories moving from 28% to 18% on implementation. Retailers and marketplaces say the clarity and lower duty burden should directly improve affordability for consumers ahead of the festive buying wave.
Market trackers and consultancy reports predict a sharp rise in online festive sales compared with 2024: projections cited by industry analysts put growth in the high-twenties percentage range, with overall festive e-commerce shipments potentially reaching roughly Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Firms and platforms say the GST clarity has turned previously deferred demand into near-term purchase intent.
Beyond simple discounts, both Amazon and Flipkart are using tailored subscription incentives and tiered membership plans to lock in users and surface premium offers. Amazon’s Prime tiers and Flipkart Plus and Black early-access privileges are intended to convert trial users and push higher-margin categories during the opening days of the sale.
Platform Fees & Merchant Moves
Online marketplaces and platforms have also adjusted fee structures heading into the season: Amazon India has been charging a flat Rs 5 marketplace fee on orders this year, while other players, including Myntra, have raised platform charges as they test margin levers ahead of peak demand. The fee changes, combined with merchant promotions and bank tie-ups, will shape how discounts are delivered to consumers.
Shoppers should compare final prices once the GST change is applied on September 22, 2025, discounts advertised before that date may not reflect the new tax structure. Sellers and brands will be judged on how quickly they pass tax savings to customers, and marketplaces will be watched for inventory, delivery promises and the availability of high-value items (TVs, air-conditioners, large appliances) that analysts expect to drive much of the incremental spend.
By setting sales to begin the day after GST reform, Amazon and Flipkart are deploying a simple timing play to turn policy clarity into immediate commercial advantage. With subscriptions, bank offers and high-value categories front and centre, the opening week of the sales will be a key barometer for whether the tax changes translate into sustained consumption this festive season.