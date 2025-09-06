Amazon, Flipkart to Start Festive Sales on September 23, Timed Day After GST Overhaul

Shoppers should compare final prices once the GST change is applied on September 22, 2025, discounts advertised before that date may not reflect the new tax structure. Sellers and brands will be judged on how quickly they pass tax savings to customers, and marketplaces will be watched for inventory, delivery promises and the availability of high-value items (TVs, air-conditioners, large appliances) that analysts expect to drive much of the incremental spend.