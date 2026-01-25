Davos Summit Boosts Karnataka Investment Pipeline With ₹13,070 Cr in Commitments

Global brewer Carlsberg Group reiterated its plan to set up a ₹350 crore bottling plant at Nanjangudu, while Schneider Electric proposed investments of ₹1,520 crore, including in IT operations. INOX GFL, which has already invested ₹10,000 crore in the state and commenced turbine blade manufacturing at Kushtagi, will invest an additional ₹400 crore to manufacture wind power towers and solar panels.